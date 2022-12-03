Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements.
But with all of that boosterism, the other side of the story can sometimes get missed. This past week, a couple of events brought that home.
First was the boil water notice declared by the City of Houston late on the evening of November 27, caused by the failure of one of the city's purification plants. The investigation of the precise cause of the failure is ongoing. Many people didn't even hear about the notice until the following morning.
For the vast majority of Fort Bend residents, the boil water notice had no impact, as most jurisdictions have their own water systems. But there is a sliver of the City of Houston that lies within Fort Bend County, an area called Fort Bend Houston. Six Fort Bend ISD schools were impacted by the notice.
While Houston ISD and a few other districts suspended classes on the Monday and Tuesday following the notice, Fort Bend ISD officials made the call to keep the six schools open. The district made an emergency purchase of 11,000 bottles of water to distribute to students and staff.
As it happens, one of the schools affected was Briargate Elementary. On Tuesday, the same day that Houston lifted the boil water notice, an already planned event forward. District officials and other dignitaries gathered at the school for the initial distribution of hygiene products collected during a drive spearheaded by Pastor David Lee Sincere, Jr. of Fort Bend Transformation Church.
According to the district, 9.4 percent of Fort Bend residents under 18 live in poverty, and 94.9 percent of the people living in the area surrounding Briargate Elementary are economically disadvantaged. Tucked away on the far edge of the county, miles away from the planned communities of Missouri City and Sugar Land, its easy for the Briargate area to seem isolated and not really a part of the wider community. But, of course, it is.
Back in October, before I became editor and reporter of the Fort Bend Star, the organization Understanding Houston held an event at Long Acres Ranch in Richmond. The organization, a collaborative initiative led by the Greater Houston Community Foundation, has been gathering data and issuing reports about the three most populous counties in the region - Harris, Montgomery, and Fort Bend.
I didn't attend the event (work intervened), but I've read the organization's online recap. Among the key takeaways is that while we are rightly proud of our county's ethnic diversity, economic opportunity among residents is not distributed evenly.
"While the median household income in Fort Bend County, at $97,210, is higher than in Texas and the U.S., Fort Bend has larger income disparities by race/ethnicity," Understanding Houston's Kaitlin Neces writes. "The income gap between white and Hispanic households in Fort Bend County was nearly $42,000 in 2019, according to data from the Federal Reserve.
"In Fort Bend County, income has grown by about 7% in the past decade compared to 15% for the nation and 21% for Texas. Fortunately, fewer people are living in poverty, but there are racial/ethnic disparities here as well. About one in 10 Black and one in 14 Hispanic residents in Fort Bend live in poverty compared to one in 20 white residents, according to data from the 2019 American Community Survey," she writes.
The recap goes on to cover areas such as residential infrastructure and health, mental health, obesity, housing affordability, and others. The information presented is well worth reading by all Fort Bend residents, and is available at understandinghouston.org.
At the Briargate Elementary event, I thought back to my own school days. My family wasn't poor, but we weren't terribly well-off, either. The peer pressures at play in those years are tremendous. Add to that the stigma attached to poverty, and they might seem insurmountable.
The holidays are a time when we often take time to think about the less fortunate among us. But more than that, perhaps we can think about what we can do help.
As always, if you have story ideas or news tips, or just want to point me toward some of the great aspects of our community, send an email to KFountain@fortbendstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.