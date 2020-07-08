Ornate yard sculpture brings spark to Quail Valley

Allen and Linda Barron’s decision to make lemons out of lemonade began as a simple yard improvement and beautification project.

In just over a week, their wood sculpture has morphed into a creation that all of Quail Valley can enjoy, bringing the neighborhood some joy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With everything going on, it was refreshing,” said 15-year Missouri City resident Angela Lee. “One thing I always say about art is that it’s the one thing that lifts your soul. It definitely lifted my spirits, and I know that’s what art can do.”

The creation, an intricate, three-dimensional design of butterflies and hummingbirds carved by Galveston-based wood sculptor James Phillips, may look simple in nature. But it has brought camaraderie to the neighborhood residents who stop to admire the work.

“There’s not enough of (spreading joy) anywhere in the world,” Barron said. “It makes us feel good we can contribute a little bit to people’s uplifting.”

The sculpture, he said, is essentially a dead tree rising from the ashes on their property. About five years ago, the nearly century-old tree was struck by lightning during a storm. Eventually, the aftereffects of the lightning strike began to manifest with dead leaves and other signs – culminating in the need to cut it down to a seven-foot stump.

But in the spirit of survival, Barron said he and his wife decided they could not simply leave it there to wither away. So leading up to chopping it down last week, they searched out wood sculptors on the internet and came across Phillips.

“We just figured it was horrible to lose that tree, because it had no disease or anything,” Barron said. “It originally was just about not losing a prominent tree here on the property and deciding do something with that. It was just to have a carving that we would like to see.”

As soon as Phillips began his work, however, it became something more.

“I turned around and it was absolutely breathtaking,” said Lee, an interior designer who owns the Evolution by Design studio in Stafford. “(They) did something not just for the family, but for the entire neighborhood. They didn’t even know they were doing that. To create something that brings joy each time someone walks by is an amazing thing.”

That’s what matters to Phillips, who said he discovered his wood-sculpting ability almost by accident 15 years ago when he fiddled with a tree he was cutting down and turned it into a pelican.

He began doing wood sculpting full-time in 2009 with restoration projects in Galveston – which lost thousands of trees after Hurricane Ike – and has created hundreds of sculptures around the Houston region.

“There’s a lot of bad news out there, my friend. I always get a little charge when I see somebody walk by with a smile or say, ‘Hey, that looks pretty cool,’” said Phillips, who finished the sculpture last week after about 10 days of work. “People eat this stuff up, and I love to interact with them so everybody enjoys the experience a little bit.”

It certainly seems to have done the trick in in Quail Valley, with many walkers or cyclists such as Lee and her husband stopping to see what the fuss is about or chat it up for a good time with the Barrons or with Phillips.

“When people purchase or create art, it’s usually only for you and the people who come into your space,” Lee said. “To create something outside and give everyone the chance to experience it is amazing. It made my heart happy to be able to share that with our entire community.”