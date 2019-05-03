Police searching for kidnapping suspect

Stafford police are searching for a man they say might have kidnapped a young girl from a bus stop while she was waiting for her bus.

According to a news release from the Stafford Police Department, officers responded to the 12500 block of S. Kirkwood St. after reports of a 12 year-old girl returning home after being taken from that area. According to the news release, the girl was walking in the parking lot of a local business in the 12500 block of S. Kirkwood May 1 when she was stopped by a black male driving a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue and taken to an unknown location.

Stafford police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in the investigation. The black male is described as possibly 25-35 years old, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with the word “New York” written in black across the chest, grey pants and black “NY Yankee” baseball cap.

Anyone who has information on this crime or the person of interest is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/ or contact Stafford Police Department Sgt. Ramirez or Detective Melendez at 281-261-3950.