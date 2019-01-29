Property tax payment due by Thursday

It comes around every year – Jan. 31 – the last day to pay your property taxes without penalty and interest accruing on the unpaid balance.

Fort Bend County Tax Assessor/Collector Patsy Schultz is trying to help those residents who wait until the last moment.

First, taxpayers need to be aware that there was a postage increase to $.55 on Jan. 27. Any payments postmarked after Jan. 31 will be assessed penalty and interest. If a payment is mailed prior to Jan. 31 and is returned due to insufficient postage, the delay could cause the payment to be late. Being unaware of the postage increase is not grounds for waiving the penalty and interest.

Additionally, Schultz is again offering a drive through drop off option to pay taxes. On Thursday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. taxpayers can drive through the parking lot of the Richmond (1317 Eugene Heimann Circle) and Sugar Land (12550 Emily Ct.) locations and drop off payments without getting out of their vehicle. These will be the only two Fort Bend County locations with a drive-thru drop off line.

Staff will be standing by to accept payments, which must be in the form of check or money order. No cash will be accepted in the payment drop off. Payment should be in a sealed envelope with a return address clearly marked on the outside of the envelope. There will be cones and directional signs in place to aid in the flow of traffic. Payers will be given a card with the date and a sequence number on it as a temporary receipt. Please allow five business days for all of the payments to be processed and then taxpayers can go online to print a receipt or call the Tax Office to have one mailed.

There is also an electronic check payment option online at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. Click on the “I Want to” tab at the top and then select “Pay Property Taxes” and follow the prompts to pay online with e-check. There is no extra fee associated with e-check, and taxes will be paid as of the date of the transaction.

For more information, call 281-341-3710.