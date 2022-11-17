The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office invites the public to give the gift of life during its 12th Annual Blood Drive in memory of Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputy John Norsworthy on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The blood drive will take place in Patton Hall at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond.
Norsworthy received more than 48 units of blood after a tragic car accident while on duty Dec. 27, 2010. Fort Bend County residents and employees came together in the days following the accident to give more than 660 units of blood in his honor.
In Norsworthy’s memory, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center teams up with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office every year to conduct the blood drive.
Blood donors will receive a limited-edition promotional item of their choice from The Blood Center.
