Quail Valley street repairs now underway

Drivers near Quail Valley will exp erience some traffic delays due to ongoing street construction for at least the next few weeks.

According to officials, Missouri City contractors began street repairs at the intersection of Bright Meadows Drive and Walnut Ridge Drive on Tuesday.

Commuters may expect delays until the construction is complete.

The crew has begun repairs on the westbound lane of Bright Meadows Drive (about 150 feet in length and 14 feet in width), which will be followed by a smaller street panel repair on the eastbound lane (about 80 feet in length and 14 feet in width).

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while travelling in the area. Flaggers and traffic control devices will be in place.

Residents can visit the city’s website, missouricitytx.gov, for more information on additional traffic projects.