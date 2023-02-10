An ordered series of railroad crossing closures will take place on Saturday, February 18 starting at 6 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Sugar Land. Once work is completed at each location, the crossing will be reopened.
The crossing closure order will be as follows:
- Industrial Blvd.
- Gillingham Ln.
- Brooks St.
During each closure, no traffic will be allowed over the railroad tracks. The repair work is expected to improve the crossing surface and provide a smoother ride over the crossing.
Construction signage and detour routes will be in place. Residents are asked to avoid the area, be mindful of work crews during this time and expect delays. Visit its.sugarlandtx.gov for more information on Sugar Land travel data.
