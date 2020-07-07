Report: Fort Bend ISD officer accused of shooting wife

A Fort Bend ISD police officer was detained Monday afternoon after allegedly shooting his wife during a domestic dispute at their Southeast Houston home, according to a report from Houston television station KHOU.

The Houston Police Department said the wife was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to the report.

Per the KHOU report, police were called to a home in 14200 block of Prosperity Ridge Drive at about 4 p.m. Monday in response to a domestic dispute. HPD Assistant Chief Harry Gaw said the FBISD officer returned home Monday afternoon when he and his wife had an altercation before the wife was shot, according to KHOU.

“Fort Bend ISD has been made aware of an FBISD police officer who was involved in a domestic dispute and taken into custody by the Houston Police Department,” the school district said in a statement. “The employee is currently on administrative leave, pending an investigation. The HPD investigation is ongoing, and as of this moment, there have been no charges or arrests. As normal protocol, the district’s Human Resources Department and the Fort Bend ISD Police Department will conduct internal investigations and take all appropriate actions when the investigation is completed. We will continue to work closely with all parties as they continue their investigation.”