Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Reynolds to co-host PPE, grocery drive with Rosharon church

by Leave a Comment

Missouri City Volunteer 3
A volunteer hands out water during a ‘Mega Back 2 School’ event co-sponsored by State Representative Ron Reynolds and the American Caribbean Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 14 outside Reynolds’ district office in Missouri City. (Photo by Stefan Modrich)

State Rep. Ron Reynolds of State House District 27 announced Friday a partnership with the Houston Food Bank and Apostle Charles E. Perry of Word of Restoration Church in Rosharon for a drive-up personal protective equipment and grocery giveaway.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 7620 FM Road 521 in Rosharon.

“I am excited that we can provide free groceries to the families in our community that are going through particularly tough times and are in need,” Reynolds said. “I’m going to continue to do everything in my power to assist our community during this public health crisis.”

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *