Richmond community center expanding food distribution efforts

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 18, Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center in Richmond will be expanding its community food distribution from one to two days per week.

The center has been serving as one of the Houston Food Bank’s Neighborhood Super Sites since early July, aiming to serve low-income area residents struggling to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic. Distribution will now take place from 4:30-7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 1111 Collins Rd. in Richmond.

Nearly one in four people living in Richmond and Rosenberg lives in poverty – the highest poverty level in Fort Bend County – according to a news release from Catholic Charities. Since beginning operations in July, the center has served more than 70,000 area residents.

“The need for food is off the charts,” Mamie George Executive Director Gladys Brumfield-James said. “In just the last five months, we distributed nearly twice as much food as we did during all of the last fiscal year.”

Families and individuals in need of food assistance should report to the community center no earlier than 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They must register in advance through the Houston Food Bank’s system by texting 94502 with the letters HFBNSS, and choose just one day per week to attend.

For information on the effort, visit Catholic Charities’ website at CatholicCharities.org/COVIDFoodDistribution.