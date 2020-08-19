Rosenberg city facilities to stay open for County Fair Day

The City of Rosenberg announced Wednesday its facilities will remain open on Sept. 25, which is typically Fort Bend County Fair Day. Rosenberg normally recognizes County Fair Day as a holiday.

The move comes in response to the Fort Bend County Fair being cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair was slated to be held from Sept. 25-Oct. 4.

In addition, the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled, as well as the Main Street Advisory Board Commission and Parks and Recreation Board meetings set for Aug. 27.

The City Council Workshop Meeting is still on for Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed here and the agenda for the meeting will be posted here.