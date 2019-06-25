Rosenberg nonprofit receives $100,000 from Reliant Gives

Lunches of Love helps fill the gap when children are out of school and would otherwise not know when and from where their next meal would come.

Lunches of Love will be able to serve more than 4,300 children in Fort Bend County after receiving the most votes during the Reliant Gives public voting campaign. Reliant recently presented the nonprofit with a $100,000 donation.

Lunches of Love, located at 1122 4th St. in Rosenberg, provides free nutritious sack lunches to Fort Bend County children that depend on breakfast and lunch provided by their school. The nonprofit offers that service during extended school holidays as well as the summer and weekends.

The donation will provide 133,333 lunches to children in Fort Bend County and allow Lunches of Love to add a sustainable garden at its facility to teach children about fruits and vegetables.

Launched in 2016, Reliant Gives is the energy company’s crowd-sourced, charitable program that has awarded funds to 24 nonprofits. The program allows the public to vote and direct company donations to three nonprofits, which are nominated by employees. The nonprofit with the most votes receives $100,000.