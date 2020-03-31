Rosenberg postpones May election

During a special March 24 meeting, Rosenberg City Council voted 6-1 to postpone the election scheduled for May 2 until Nov. 3, unless an earlier date is made available, in an effort to keep voters from gathering during a time of concern over the spread of COVID-19.

Candidates for District 1 are Keith Parker and Isaac Davila. Susan Kroll Euton and Steve DeGregorio will face off in District 2, while Timothy P. Anders and Alice Stratman Jozwiak will vie for District 3.

Richard Olson and Marc A. Morales are opponents in District 4.

There are also nine proposed city propositions on the ballot.

For more information about the elections, including the early voting locations, election day polling locations, council district maps, sample ballots and other important election and voting information, visit rosenbergtx.gov/city-government/elections/.