SaberCats beat Austin Elite

Sam Windsor kicks the ball during a pre-season match between the Houston SaberCats and Glendale Raptors at Constellation Field. Led by Windsor’s kicks, the SaberCats clawed out a 21-20 victory Saturday against the Austin Elite at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. It was the first match of the regular season and the SaberCats start in a three-way tie for second place in major League Rugby with New York and Seattle. New Orleans is on top of the league by a point with 5. The SaberCats are at San Diego on Feb. 9 and return to Constellation Field to face the Toronto Arrows on Feb. 22. Pictured to the right: SaberCats scrumhalf Santiago Arata Perrone stumbles while running the ball against the Glendale Raptors during a pre-season rugby match at Constellation Field.(Photo by Joe Southern)



