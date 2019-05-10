Scarcella re-elected as mayor of Stafford

Saturday’s unofficial Fort Bend County election results showed several incumbents winning re-election in major local races. Highly competitive FBISD races came down to the wire in some cases, while a multitude of races have yet to be decided.

In all, 25,233 voters cast ballots in the May 4 elections, or roughly 7.2 percent of the county’s registered voters. All results are unofficial until canvassed.

Stafford Mayor

Leonard Scarcella defeated primary challenger A.J. Honore in the Stafford mayoral race, garnering 62.9 percent (1,150) of the 1,828 total votes compared to Honore’s 34.9 percent (638 votes).

Scarcella has served as Stafford’s mayor since 1969.

Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees

In FBISD, the anticipated contested races by and large lived up to their billing.

For Position 7, incumbent Dave Rosenthal won about 45.8 percent (6,714) of the vote, beating out six challengers to retain his position. Monica Riley, who garnered about 18.5 percent (2,708) of ballots cast from nearly 14,700 voters was the runner-up.

More than 16,000 ballots were cast for Position 3, and incumbent Jim Rice won 48.6 percent (7,837) of the votes to keep his spot on the board. He defeated Afshi Charania (27.4 percent, 4,419 votes), Ashish Agrawal (16.4 percent, 2,645 votes) and Sam Popuri (7.6 percent, 1, 226 votes) to win re-election.

The unmanned Position 5 was particularly competitive, with none of the five candidates being named on more than 26.5 percent of almost 14,000 ballots, with no candidate receiving less than 12.3 percent of the vote. Allison Drew (26.5 percent, 3,679 votes) narrowly defeated Lily Lam (24.7 percent, 3,424) to win the seat left vacant by current County Judge KP George.

SL City Council

District 1 Representative and incumbent Steve Porter handily won re-election for his fourth term as Sugar Land’s District 1 rep. Porter won a shade over 76 percent (1,366 votes) of ballots cast, compared to challenger Mohammad “Jazz” Aijaz’s 23.98 percent (431) of the vote.

District 2 still has some work to do before the next representative is decided. Incumbent Bridget Yeung did not file for re-election due to term limits, and no candidate received the necessary 50 percent of the vote. Newcomer Naushad Kermally was the leading vote-getter, listed on 39.2 percent (1,634) ballots, and will head to a runoff election against Nabila Mansoor.

In District 3, Stewart Jacobsen ran unopposed and will fill Amy Mitchell’s position after she reached her term limit.

Incumbent Carol McCutcheon rather easily won re-election to represent District 4, garnering about 64 percent (2,215) of ballots cast compared to 36 percent for William Ferguson.

Stafford MSD Board of Trustees

Incumbents Alicia Lacy-Castille (26.7 percent, 844 votes) and Greg Holsapple (22.9 percent, 724 votes) won re-election, while Ashish Hamirani (20.8 percent, 657 votes) was also among the top vote-getters elected.

Stafford City Council

Position 1 in this year’s Stafford City Council Race was a nail biter to the finish and still isn’t decided. Auturo Jackson (49.4 percent, 868 votes) and Alice Chen (44.9 percent, 790 votes) are headed to a runoff. Wen Guerra (Position 2) and Virginia Rosas (Position 3) won election as each ran unopposed.

Meadows Place Aldermen

Kurt Kopczynski won election as Alderman for Place 4 in Meadows Place, garnering 78.2 percent (431) of ballots cast compared to challenger Ryan Kimbrell’s 21.8 percent (120 votes). In the Place 5 race, Kelle K. Mills won election running unopposed.