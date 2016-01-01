School Briefs

Holocaust survivor to speak at Clements High School

Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld will stop by Clements High School on Thursday, Jan. 26, to speak to students, staff and the community. Her visit is part of a CHS outreach program organized by history teacher Michael Madden. The program will explore the evils of hatred and bigotry through the lessons of the Holocaust. The event will take place in the Clements High School upstairs lecture hall and the school’s auditorium. The order of events are as follows:

Hall of Remembrance viewing: 4-8 p.m.

The Shoah, a multi-media docu-drama: 5-5:40 p.m.

Ruth Steinfeld, a Holocaust survivor testimony: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Michael Madden at mike.madden@fortbendisd.com.

Deadline to file for school board is Feb. 17

Individuals who wish run for the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees Position 1, 4, or 5 seats may file applications for a place on the ballot through Friday, Feb. 17. Individuals must file applications in person at the FBISD Administration Building Superintendent’s office (16431 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land) during regular business hours, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Feb. 17, the deadline to file an application is extended to 5 p.m. Voters in Fort Bend ISD will go to the polls on Saturday, May 6, to elect trustees for three positions:

Position 1 – Candidate must reside within the west side of the district.

Position 4 – Candidate may reside anywhere in district for the at-large position.

Position 5 – Candidate must reside within the east side of the district.

More information can be found on the Board Elections webpage. For information about Fort Bend County elections, please go to the Fort Bend County Elections/Voter Registration webpage.

Fort Bend ISD to hold hearing on TAPR

Fort Bend ISD will conduct a public hearing regarding the annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. The public hearing will take place at Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Lane, Missouri City) during a special called meeting and agenda review workshop.

Prior to the public hearing, beginning at 5 p.m., the FBISD Board of Trustees will host roundtable discussions as part of its ongoing Board Listening Tour. For more information about the TAPR from the Texas Education Agency, visit https://rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/perfreport/tapr/index.html.

Applications for Technical Education Center accepted through Feb. 17

Current Fort Bend ISD high school students in grades 10 and 11 are invited to apply for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at the Technical Education Center. Applications are being accepted for programs offered during the 2017-18 school year.

Students interested in taking courses in automotive, computer technology, cosmetology, culinary arts, fire fighting, hospitality and tourism or welding are invited to apply. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

TEC open house is Feb. 1

The Technical Education Center will also host an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., for students who are interested in enrolling in programs during the 2017-18 school year. The center is located at 540 Dulles Ave, Sugar Land (behind Dulles High School).

For more information about the Technical Education Center and available programs and courses, visit www.fortbendisd.com/tec or call 281-634-5671.