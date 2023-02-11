20th Education Expedition Bike Ride set for April 1

On April 1, the Fort Bend ISD Education Foundation will host its 20th Education Expedition Bike Ride fundraising event.
The route is closely aligned with the 2022 route but includes minor improvements. Riders will leave at 7:30 am from Freedom Field in Iowa Colony through the streets and countryside of Brazoria County before looping back to the finish. Cyclists have the option of four routes: 32, 48, 66, or 83 miles.
Rest stops are themed will be staffed by Fort Bend ISD high school students vying for the “Best Rest Stop” award. A SAG wagon, motorcycle support, and bike shop mechanics will be on the course to assist riders with any needs.
This ride is a Recommended Ride, and all proceeds benefit the Fort Bend Education Foundation. The Fort Bend Education Foundation provides opportunities to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all Fort Bend ISD students through its Grants to Teachers and Schools programs.
Pre-event registration is recommend at online at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/sSlySg?vid=wq1ly
