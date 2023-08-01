Application period for free and reduced-priced FBISD school meals opens August 1

The application for free and reduced-priced meals for the 2023-24 school year will opens on Tuesday, August 1. Families can complete the application online at www.schoolcafe.com/fbisd.
Completing the application may result in additional benefits for students and families, including reduced fees and tuition for Extended Learning programs, Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses, and athletics programs. Visit the FBISD Child Nutrition webpage to learn about additional benefits.
Only one application needs to be completed for each household.
To apply, parents will need to have the following information:
- Names of all household members
- Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member
- Last four digits of the parent’s or guardian’s social security number
- Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct
Families can apply at any time during the school year, but families must apply by September 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. to ensure that there is no gap in their child’s meal status. You can complete an application at any time during the school year if your household circumstances change, including the loss of a job, a decrease in household income or an increase in household size.
The district uses the following criteria to determine a family’s eligibility:
- Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels;
- Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation (FDPIR); or
- Children who are in foster care, homeless, a runaway, migrant farm worker or displaced by a declared disaster, or enrolled in Head Start.
