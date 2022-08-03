Families of students from a local school district can now apply for a program aimed to help meet the needs of those in need of meal assistance.
The application period for Fort Bend ISD’s Free and Reduced-Price Meal program is now open, according to a news release from the district.
Families can complete the application online at www.schoolcafe.com/.fbisd.
Student meals will be available for purchase this school year, but students who qualify may receive breakfast and lunch meals at little or no cost.
To apply, parents will need to have:
• Names of all household members
• Amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member
• Last four digits of the parent’s or guardian’s social security number
• Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct
In order to qualify, the district said it will determine whether students:
• Have household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels,
• Have households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation (FDPIR), or
• Are in foster care, homeless, a runaway, migrant farm worker or displaced by a declared disaster, or enrolled in Head Start.
Only one application needs to be completed for each household, the district said, and Fort Bend ISD will begin distributing letters about eligibility on August 10.
Families may apply at any time during the school year, should their household circumstances change, including the loss of a job, a decrease in household income or an increase in household size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.