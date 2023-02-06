Austin High School junior Reva Jogdand is aiming high. Literally.
The 16-year-old Naval Junior ROTC cadet recently was selected to attend the 2023 Commander of Naval Air Forces Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Flight Academy this summer. She is one of only 26 students selected from more than 500 applicants nationwide.
At the end of the eight-week program, Jogdand will earn college credit and have an opportunity to get her private pilot's license.
Jogdand emigrated with her family from India to the Houston area, first living for seven years near Bush Intercontinental Airport before moving to Sugar Land two years ago. Her father is an IT consultant and her mother is a stay-at-home parent.
She became interested in the JROTC in middle school in Humble ISD, when she was looking for an alternative to P.E. class. She considered both the Air Force and the Naval programs, but leaned toward the Navy after seeing the original Top Gun film.
Her interest in aviation came a bit earlier, when she competed in and won a paper airplane design contest in the fifth grade.
Later, in middle school, she competed in the Scholastic Olympiad in the Elastic Launch Glider contest, in which participants design and build a plane out of balsa wood. Her father brought over a pilot friend, her introduced her to basic aeronautical concepts such as lift and drag. With those lessons in mind, Jogdand created a plane that earned second place.
A couple of years ago, Jodgand went to a Sugar Land-based flight school where, after some introductory instruction, she went up with an instructor in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk and was able to take the controls for about an hour.
"I was excited," she said, adding that she gained an entirely different perspective from the cockpit of the small plane than the one people get when they look out of the window of a passenger aircraft.
In applying for the Flight Academy, Jogdand was evaluated on her grades, leadership roles in school, community service and a 400-word essay. She also had that to perform well on the the Federal Aviation Administration's Aviation Qualifying Test and other exams.
The Flight Academy is designed to attract more females and people of minority backgrounds into the STEM fields and ultimately help diversify the ranks of Navy and Marine aviators. Jogdand said that aspect of the program was particularly attractive to her.
The U.S. Navy funds scholarships worth more than $24,000 for each student to attend its academy, with no military service obligation.
"I'm really happy to have been selected and to get the opportunity," she said.
Jogdand is currently applying at several colleges and is considering pursuing either a career in military aviation or going into a field such as aeronautical engineering.
Jogdand is the second student from Fort Bend ISD to be chosen to attend the Flight Academy. Last summer, Travis High School JROTC student Rishita Bagga was selected to attend the program.
