Fort Bend ISD’s new superintendent will likely be a familiar face for some.
The district’s board of trustees late Thursday announced Bryan ISD Superintendent and former FBISD Deputy Superintendent Christie Whitbeck is the lone finalist for the opening to replace Charles Dupre.
“She built trust across the (Bryan) community,” said Dave Rosenthal, president of FBISD’s board of trustees, on why Whitbeck stood out to the team. “Dr. Whitbeck is not above being part of the solution, and taking on challenges.”
The Bryan schools executive has served in her role since 2017. During her time in Bryan, Whitbeck oversaw two bond elections totaling about $187 million, according to Bryan ISD.
Before arriving in Bryan, Whitbeck worked in FBISD for four years and was an assistant superintendent of academics in Alvin ISD, according to her district biography. She was also a principal and assistant principal in Katy ISD and began her education career in Alief ISD, according to the biography.
Whitbeck is in position to replace Dupre, who announced he would be resigning in November 2020 and left the district in June. Diana Sayavedra, the deputy superintendent under Dupre, has been serving as the acting superintendent.
Dupre announced his resignation just 17 days after the board of trustees extended his contract through 2024.
The state requires a waiting period of 21 days between naming a finalist and officially hiring a new superintendent.
Representatives for the district declined to say anything about the status of contract negotiations with Whitbeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.