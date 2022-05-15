A Fort Bend high school theatre department is bringing some hardware back to the area.
On May 7, the Bush High School Theatre department won the UIL one-act play state title at the Round Rock Performing Arts Center. It is the first time in school history the department has won state in the event, according to FBISD assistant fine arts director Travis Springfield.
The 15-member cast put on a performance about the Herero Tribe in Namibia between the years of 1884 and 1915, according to the UIL website, a performance based on the play by American playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.
“Congratulations to director Destyne Miller and the entire company,” Springfield tweeted after the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.