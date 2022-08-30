A statewide branch of charter schools is making inroads in Fort Bend County with the opening of two new high schools.
Sugar Land and Katy-area Harmony Public Schools have opened this year with plans to serve more than 1,600 students, according to a series of news releases.
Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land opened its doors on Aug. 29 and will serve more than 900 high school students.
The Katy campus, which is actually in Richmond, opened Aug. 23 and will serve between 700 and 800 students in eighth through 12th grade, according to a news release.
Representatives for Harmony Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment about what led to their decision to open two new campuses in Fort Bend County.
But a growing number of students both in Texas and across the nation are moving into charter schools, according to an Axios article.
The Axios report found Texas charter school enrollment grew about 8.6 percent between 2020 and 2021.
