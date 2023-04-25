Children's author Derrick Barnes to keynote FBISD's Bookapalooza on April 29

In keeping with April being School Library Month, Fort Bend ISD will hold its second annual Bookapalooza on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clements High School (4200 Elkins Rd., Sugar Land). This immersive literacy event will feature a vendor fair, book fair, author conversations and more.
Caldecott and Newberry award-winning author Derrick Barnes, whose books "celebrate African American culture and feature positive images of black children in everyday life" according to Wikipedia, will provide the keynote address. This event is open to families with students in all grades. Students are also welcome to dress in their event-appropriate cosplay costumes.
"This is an opportunity for students to celebrate books as a community. Students will have opportunities to meet community members with common interests, plan their own conference experience, and develop new literacy skills and interests," according the event website.
Full information about the event, including a full list of authors who will appear, can be found at fortbendisd.com.
