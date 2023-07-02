Clements grad Wu reaches finals in Distinguished Young Women competition, earns scholarships

Clements High School Class of 2023 graduate Nicole Wu earned $8,250 in scholarships when she placed among the top eight national finals participants in the Distinguished Young Women program in June. In addition to her national winnings, Wu received scholarships at the state and local competitions bringing her total to more than $10,000.
Wu earned the opportunity to compete against 49 other young women at the national finals after being named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Texas in February and winning her area prior to that, according to a Fort Bend ISD press release.
National finals participants were evaluated in the following areas: scholastics; interview; talent; fitness; and self-expression.
Wu received additional scholarship money as a recipient of the program’s “Distinguished Outreach Award.”
Participants in the DYM program are tasked with encouraging young people to “Be Your Best Self.”
As part of this initiative, Wu created a presentation for kindergarteners at her former elementary school, Colony Meadows, that was inspired by her love for growing, watering and maintaining beautiful flowers at a local park.
“Just as plants absorb nutrients and thrive during their early stages, young children absorb knowledge and begin to explore their own potential,” Wu said in the release. “This was the foundational idea behind her theme ‘Growing into Your Best Self’.”
She designed hands-on presentations and activities around the five pillars of the “Be Your Best Self” campaign: Be Healthy, Be Ambitious, Be Studious, Be Involved, and Be Responsible.
Distinguished Young Women is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower young women to reach their full potential by providing scholarship opportunities for college as well as personal development to become confident leaders. Each participant takes part in life skills workshops that teach skills necessary for success in college and the workforce.
