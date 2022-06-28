While the most immediate issues might be behind Fort Bend ISD after the board of trustees last week approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a major $49 million budget shortfall will continue to cause problems for the foreseeable future, according to district administrators.
To meet statutory requirements, the district devoted about $27 million in federal funding and some of its reserve funds to help alleviate the shortfall, according to district officials.
But with so much of the shortfall caused by recurring costs – such as staffing and programming – the district must come up with a plan to deal with the problem long-term, said Steve Bassett, deputy superintendent for Fort Bend ISD.
“We put the cart before the horse in a lot of ways,” Bassett said.
Essentially, the district spent about $40 million on new programming and had been instituting teacher salary increases to keep pace with the market, but a quickly-growing student population helped make that possible, Bassett said.
That all changed with the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
The district saw its first material deficit in the 2021 fiscal year and now the shortfall has grown to be about $49 million, Bassett said.
The student enrollment the most recent school year was about 2,100 fewer children than expected, Bassett said. District demographers estimated the enrollment would be about 79,700, but the year started with about 77,500 enrolled students, Bassett said.
That number increased to about 78,650 by the end of the school year – higher than the pre-pandemic enrollment – but not enough to reach where demographers expected, Bassett said.
Because of the way school finances work in Texas, districts have essentially two options to increase their revenues, Bassett said. Those are, either increase student enrollment, or ask voters for a tax rate increase, he said.
The board of trustees last week approved an almost $768 million budget, according to documents.
District administrators are working on ways to reduce the budget long-term, including by not filling some open positions and looking at programs, Bassett said.
It’s not yet clear whether or not the board of trustees could call for a tax rate increase referendum, Bassett said.
