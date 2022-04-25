Dulles HS Academic Decathlon

The Dulles High School Academic Decathlon team recently took second place in a national competition. (Photo courtesy Fort Bend ISD)

On the heels of a state title last month, the Dulles High School Academic Decathlon Team can say it is one the best in the nation.

During the national competition earlier this month, the Vikings earned second place in the United States Academic Decathlon national competition. The Dulles team, which a news release from FBISD said is the top-ranked public school team in the nation, has also won six straight Class 6A state championships.

In all, the news release said Dulles earned 34 medals, including two overall individual medals and four perfect scores. Individual honors were as follows:

  • Jasmine Chou – third place (Honors), 7 event medals including perfect scores in Math and Art 

  • Hemant Kanwar – fifth place (Honors), 6 events medals including a perfect score in Art 

  • Kyler Mitra –seventh place (Honors), 3 event medals 

  • Huda Hashmi – second place (Scholastic), 7 event medals including a perfect score in Art 

  • Nora Gabriel, fifth place (Scholastic), 3 events medals 

  • Ashley Dao, seventh place (Scholastic), 1 event medal 

  • Vienna Cheng, fourth place (Varsity), 3 event medals 

  • Kevin Duong, fifth place (Varsity), 2 event medals 

  • Andrew Huynh, eighth place (Varsity)

