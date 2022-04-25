On the heels of a state title last month, the Dulles High School Academic Decathlon Team can say it is one the best in the nation.
During the national competition earlier this month, the Vikings earned second place in the United States Academic Decathlon national competition. The Dulles team, which a news release from FBISD said is the top-ranked public school team in the nation, has also won six straight Class 6A state championships.
In all, the news release said Dulles earned 34 medals, including two overall individual medals and four perfect scores. Individual honors were as follows:
Jasmine Chou – third place (Honors), 7 event medals including perfect scores in Math and Art
Hemant Kanwar – fifth place (Honors), 6 events medals including a perfect score in Art
Kyler Mitra –seventh place (Honors), 3 event medals
Huda Hashmi – second place (Scholastic), 7 event medals including a perfect score in Art
Nora Gabriel, fifth place (Scholastic), 3 events medals
Ashley Dao, seventh place (Scholastic), 1 event medal
Vienna Cheng, fourth place (Varsity), 3 event medals
Kevin Duong, fifth place (Varsity), 2 event medals
Andrew Huynh, eighth place (Varsity)
