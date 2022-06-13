A Fort Bend ISD student recently received recognition from the state’s board of education for service to the Fort Bend and FBISD communities.
Last Friday, Dulles High School incoming senior Anvi Garyali was named a recipient of the 2022 Student Hero Award by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) District 4, according to a news release from FBISD.
The SBOE Student Hero Award is given to students in public schools who demonstrate “exemplary volunteer service that benefits their fellow students, school or wider community,” according to the district. Garyali was one of just 15 students statewide to receive the award, one from each of the SBOE’s regional districts.
"We are so very proud of Anvi," FBISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck said. "She shows what I believe to be true - to whom much is given, much is expected."
During her time at Dulles, FBISD said Garyali has served with the Fort Bend Community Prevention Coalition – a program of the Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse, Inc., which aims to help reduce and prevent substance abuse among youth.
The district said Garyali also founded a non-profit organization called Rhythm of Life during the COVID-19 pandemic to teach seniors and teens about mindfulness and health coping strategies for dealing with stress and other mental health problems.
"Not a day goes by where I don't think about how grateful and lucky I am to do the work that I do for the people around me," Garyali said. "Doing this is a passion of mine, and I am so incredibly honored and lucky to do what I do."
