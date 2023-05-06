Early votes point to comfortable victory in Fort Bend ISD's $1.26 billion bond election

Fort Bend ISD's $1.26 billion bond referendum, the largest in the district's history, seemed to be heading toward a comfortable victory in Saturday's local elections, based on unofficial early voting results released shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
The referendum is split into three separate propositions. Proposition A, which would fund a broad range of upgrades, replacements and repairs districtwide to outdated structures and systems, including the rebuilding of Clements High School and Briargate and Mission Bend elementary schools, had 66.09 percent approval in of votes cast in early voting, compared to 33.91 percent against. The proposition would also fund security upgrades, IT network improvements and new buses.
Proposition B, which would fund new laptops, desktops and other computer devices for students and staff, had 67.06 percent voter approval in early voting, with 32.94 percent against.
Proposition C, which would fund a third natatorium for students on the district's southeast side, had 57.22 percent of votes in early voting, compared to 42.78 percent.
Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck, reached by phone after the early returns were announced, said she was "thrilled" that the bond package seemed to be headed for a decisive victory.
Whittbeck, noting that the bond election had been deferred two years because of the COVID pandemic, said that voters seemed to see that there was no "fluff" in the package, and that the funds were required for long-needed new schools buildings, major upgrades to older ones, and other items.
Coming off the district's failure last November to gain voter approval in the VATRE election - which involved keeping the tax rate at its then-current level but had ambiguous ballot language - Whitbeck said that voters more easily understand the "brick and mortar" aspect of a regular bond election.
"I just want to thank the voters for being supportive of the students and staff of the Fort Bend ID community," she said.
Also on Saturday's ballot are three Fort Bend ISD board positions, three Lamar Consolidated Independent School District board positions, Stafford mayoral and council member races, two Stafford Municipal School District board positions, and others. Find Fort Bend County's unofficial election results at results.enr.clarityelections.com.
Look for a full wrap-up of election results at fortbendstar.com.
