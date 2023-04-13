Elkins High School teacher removed from classroom after misconduct allegation

An Elkins High School teacher has been removed from classroom duties following an allegation of misconduct involving a student, Fort Bend ISD confirmed in an email to the Fort Bend Star.
Media outlets have reported that the principal of Elkins sent an email to parents advising them of the situation. According to a story by KHOU-TV Channel 11, the email stated that "the teacher was immediately removed from campus when the allegations were brought up. The teacher is working a non-teaching position off campus and will remain in this position until the investigation is complete."
"Fort Bend ISD Human Resources is investigating the allegation and the staff member will remain off campus pending the outcome. The Fort Bend ISD Police Department was notified of the allegation and a concurrent investigation is ongoing," Principal Cynthia Ward wrote, according to KHOU.
Ward wrote that because of privacy concerns, she was not able to discuss the matter in detail.
In an emailed statement, the district confirmed the matter.
"Per district policy, when an allegation of misconduct is made, the educator or staff member is immediately reassigned to a non-teaching position off campus pending the outcome of an investigation," the statement read.
"Due to privacy considerations and the pending investigation of a teacher at Elkins High School, Fort Bend ISD is not able to provide any additional information at this time. Additional information will be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority and we will continue to do everything we possibly can to provide our students and staff with safe, healthy environments in which to learn and work." the statement read.
Find the full KHOU story, including the full email from the principal, at khou.com.
