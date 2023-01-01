Fall commencement at the University of Houston was a special moment for the Cook family. Levi Cook walked the stage Dec. 16 to receive his Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from the C. T. Bauer College of Business.
The next day, he was in the audience to cheer on his father Ross Cook, 58, who received his Bachelor of Science in Technology and Leadership Innovation Management (TLIM) from the College of Technology, based at UH Sugar Land.
Both are not only fall UH graduates, but also they are proud veterans as Ross served in the U.S. Navy and Levi in the U.S. Air Force, according to a story on the UH website.
For Ross, a bachelor’s degree was many years in the making. His first foray into higher education began at a community college while working in the oil industry. During the 1980s’ oil bust, he enlisted in the Navy and developed his skills as an auxiliary mechanical subsystems technician, specializing in Detroit Diesel engines. Following his service, he returned to Houston and re-enrolled in community college while working and starting a family. He took a break from academics but recently found his way to UH.
“UH had the degree I was looking for,” he said in the web story. "The bachelor’s in TLIM is a versatile program that allowed me to build on many of the skills I gained both in the Navy and as a professional.”
Levi followed in his father's footsteps. He also started at a community college before enlisting in the service. Following his stint in the Air Force, he also returned to the classroom at Lone Star College before going to UH.
Like his father, he identified a degree in line with his talents and his career goals. Not long after arriving at UH, Levi developed an admiration for the faculty who provided students with opportunities to meet with leaders from the industry.
Levi also appreciates the lessons learned from his father. He said his dad taught him to have a thick skin and to think twice before debating a peer or a professor.
“I’ve learned patience from him,” Levi said. “He always told be to be patient and think things through before making a hasty decision.”
Although they will not graduate side by side, both Ross and Levi are excited to be recognized by UH on the same weekend.
“I’m extremely proud of my father,” Levi said. “It’s not easy to go back to school in your 50s, but he did it. He’s an example for so many others out there, who may have thought school passed them by.”
Ross agrees. Although other students mistook him for a professor or staff member, he’s proud to graduate alongside his fellow Coogs no matter the age difference.
“It’s been a daunting and amazing experience, and I am glad I did it,” he said. “It will be a great graduation weekend for our family. It will definitely be a mile marker both for my son and myself. Now, we move on to other goals, but I am glad we can share the experience of completing our degrees together.”
