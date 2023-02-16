FBCA student Joana Liu named 'Top Young Artist' at Houston Rodeo

Fort Bend Christian Academy Junior Joana Liu was recently named a 'Top Young Artist,’ and her piece "The Last Haul" was awarded as a ‘Top Work of Art’ by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Program, according to a news release.
Liu was selected along with 72 other students out of 4,000 entries to advance to the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion level of judging. She ranked 25th out of the 72. Joana and FBCA art teacher Ryan Baptiste attended the HLSR School Art Program Awards Ceremony on February 11.
Her artwork will now advance to the art auction, which will be held on March 12 at the Hayloft Gallery during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
