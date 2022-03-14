Fort Bend ISD’s Board of Trustees has given final approval to new elementary attendance zones ahead of the newest elementary school’s opening in the fall of 2023.
The board this month unanimously approved new boundaries for Sonal Bhuchar Elementary School, 5503 Thompsons Ferry Road in Missouri City. The new boundaries will include the area south of University Boulevard as well as everything northeast of LJ Parkway.
Sonal Bhuchar Elementary School will be the district’s 53rd elementary school when it opens. It is named after a former member of the board of trustees.
District staff have been mulling new boundaries for months now.
Fort Bend ISD, perhaps more than other districts in the state, has had to adjust quickly in recent years to the explosion of growth in the county. According to one analysis by HireAHelper, Fort Bend County is the second fastest-growing county in the United States. Between 2015 and 2020, the county’s population increased from about 715,000 to nearly 840,000 residents, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.