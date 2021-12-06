Fort Bend ISD will end its virtual schooling option at the end of the fall semester, arguing a majority of parents are ready for students to resume in-person classes.
About 77 percent of the 750 students enrolled in the district’s virtual learning program responded to a recent survey that they were ready to send their students back to in-person classes, according to the district’s data.
That, combined with a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases across the region, led to the district’s decision to pull the virtual learning option starting next semester, district officials said.
“In making the decision to close the VLP, district and VLP leadership reviewed the results of the survey and the current status of COVID active cases in Fort Bend ISD, which is less than 60 cases district-wide,” said Sherry Williams, spokesperson for the district.
The district’s decision comes just weeks after officials learned that enrollment was more than 2,000 students lower than projected, and it could mean they receive about $18 million less from the state because of that enrollment decline.
