Dozens of Fort Bend ISD students will have a chance to showcase their knowledge during the national Academic Decathlon competition next month.
The district announced March 1 that students from seven FBISD high schools qualified to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in April by way of their performance in the state competition late last month. There will be 75 students from Austin, Clements, Dulles, Elkins, Kempner, Ridge Point and Travis high schools representing FBISD during the conference in Atlanta, Georgia April 23-26.
Clements led the way with 49 individual qualifiers, while Ridge Point was second with eight individual qualifiers.
“DECA competitions give students an opportunity to showcase the skills they learn in their Career and Technical Education (CTE) coursework including marketing, management, hospitality, finance, entrepreneurship, sales, human resources, travel and tourism, retail and accounting,” the district said in a news release.
The complete list of FBISD qualifiers is below, separated by school:
Austin
Amynkhan Hashim – Quick Serve Restaurant
Nimishi Khiantani, Sheyan Lalmohammed, Aim Varma – School-Based Enterprise
Clements
Reeba Abraham – Human Resources Management
Iayan Ali – Stock Market
Ausum Ali – Stock Market
Trisha Botcha – Start-Up Business Plan
Rohith Chemitiganti – Hotel and Lodging Management
Anish Cheraku – Principles of Finance
Karthik Chitta – Hotel and Lodging Management
Ariya Datta Principles of Marketing
Adit Dayal – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making, Stock Market
Ronit Dhawan – Stock Market
Dev Dhruva – Stock Market
Michael Frenkel – Stock Market
Sriram Gaddam – Stock Market
Saloni Gajwani – Stock Market
Nishil Gandhi – Business Services Marketing
Sheena Gupta – Entrepreneurship, Stock Market
Angelina Hu – Principles of Business Management and Administration
Anuhya Juturi – Stock Market
Riyan Khoja – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making, Stock Market
Selina Lam – Principles of Marketing
Matthew Li – Principles of Finance
Lyle Link – Stock Market
Alishan Lokhandwalla – Stock Market
Saif Maredia – Stock Market
Mahira Mathur – Principles of Marketing
Neha Matlapudi – Stock Market
Aryan Mehta – Stock Market
Nikhil Mehta – Stock Market
Mohammed Memon – Stock Market
Sanjana Mittal – Restaurant and Food Service Management
Kent Nguyen – Stock Market
Sai Panthagani – Stock Market
Aidan Paradise – Stock Market
Rohan Parikh – Business Services Marketing, Stock Market
Kavi Patel – Stock Market
Dylan Pham – Stock Market
Francesca Pientropinto – Stock Market
Samyuktha Prabu – Apparel and Accessories Marketing
Riyan Prasla – Stock Market
Kishlaya Rastogi – Business Services Marketing, Stock Market
Tanya Ratnani – Human Resources Management
Shaurya Saini – Stock Market
Jash Shah – Stock Market
Sudarshan Varadarajan – Stock Market
Dev Vijay – Stock Market
Mukil Vivek – Stock Market
Faris Younes – Stock Market
Jack Zhang – Stock Market
Dulles
Sriya Chippalthurty, Hannah Chu, Nitya Pakala – Business Services Operations Research Team
Ashley Kurian – Business Services Operations Research Team
Zanir Pirani, Zishan Pirani – Financial Services Team Decision Making Team
Abhitej Devireddy – Personal Financial Literacy Event
Elkins
Riya Gupta – Hotel and Lodging Management
Kempner
Aditya Shah – Business Finance Series
Ridge Point
Zion Alexander – Marketing Management
Connor Hendrie – Marketing Management
Da'Vine Yancy – Hospitality Services
David Yancy – Hospitality Services
Jeffrey Tomy – Accounting Applications
John Vasquez – Stock Market
Kernell Durand – Stock Market
Travis
Anjali Narayanan – Franchise Business Plan
Kais Ali, Mirsab Ali, Mahir Maknojia – Start Up Business Plan
Trisha Gurnani – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product
Tina Tran – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product
The Tiger Shack: Kelly Chang, Jami Spriggs and Cammi Tran – School-Based Enterprise – Food Operations
