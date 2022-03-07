FBISD logo

Dozens of Fort Bend ISD students will have a chance to showcase their knowledge during the national Academic Decathlon competition next month.

The district announced March 1 that students from seven FBISD high schools qualified to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in April by way of their performance in the state competition late last month. There will be 75 students from Austin, Clements, Dulles, Elkins, Kempner, Ridge Point and Travis high schools representing FBISD during the conference in Atlanta, Georgia April 23-26.

Clements led the way with 49 individual qualifiers, while Ridge Point was second with eight individual qualifiers.

“DECA competitions give students an opportunity to showcase the skills they learn in their Career and Technical Education (CTE) coursework including marketing, management, hospitality, finance, entrepreneurship, sales, human resources, travel and tourism, retail and accounting,” the district said in a news release.

The complete list of FBISD qualifiers is below, separated by school:

Austin

  • Amynkhan Hashim – Quick Serve Restaurant 

  • Nimishi Khiantani, Sheyan Lalmohammed, Aim Varma – School-Based Enterprise 

Clements

  • Reeba Abraham – Human Resources Management 

  • Iayan Ali – Stock Market 

  • Ausum Ali – Stock Market 

  • Trisha Botcha – Start-Up Business Plan 

  • Rohith Chemitiganti – Hotel and Lodging Management 

  • Anish Cheraku – Principles of Finance 

  • Karthik Chitta – Hotel and Lodging Management 

  • Ariya Datta Principles of Marketing 

  • Adit Dayal – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making, Stock Market 

  • Ronit Dhawan – Stock Market 

  • Dev Dhruva – Stock Market 

  • Michael Frenkel – Stock Market 

  • Sriram Gaddam – Stock Market 

  • Saloni Gajwani – Stock Market 

  • Nishil Gandhi – Business Services Marketing 

  • Sheena Gupta – Entrepreneurship, Stock Market 

  • Angelina Hu – Principles of Business Management and Administration 

  • Anuhya Juturi – Stock Market 

  • Riyan Khoja – Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making, Stock Market 

  • Selina Lam – Principles of Marketing 

  • Matthew Li – Principles of Finance 

  • Lyle Link – Stock Market 

  • Alishan Lokhandwalla – Stock Market 

  • Saif Maredia – Stock Market 

  • Mahira  Mathur – Principles of Marketing 

  • Neha Matlapudi – Stock Market 

  • Aryan Mehta – Stock Market 

  • Nikhil Mehta – Stock Market 

  • Mohammed Memon – Stock Market 

  • Sanjana Mittal – Restaurant and Food Service Management 

  • Kent Nguyen – Stock Market 

  • Sai Panthagani – Stock Market 

  • Aidan Paradise – Stock Market 

  • Rohan Parikh – Business Services Marketing, Stock Market 

  • Kavi Patel – Stock Market 

  • Dylan Pham – Stock Market 

  • Francesca Pientropinto – Stock Market 

  • Samyuktha Prabu – Apparel and Accessories Marketing 

  • Riyan Prasla – Stock Market 

  • Kishlaya Rastogi – Business Services Marketing, Stock Market 

  • Tanya Ratnani – Human Resources Management 

  • Shaurya Saini – Stock Market 

  • Jash Shah – Stock Market 

  • Sudarshan Varadarajan – Stock Market 

  • Dev Vijay – Stock Market 

  • Mukil Vivek – Stock Market 

  • Faris Younes – Stock Market 

  • Jack Zhang – Stock Market 

Dulles 

  • Sriya Chippalthurty, Hannah Chu, Nitya Pakala – Business Services Operations Research Team      

  • Ashley Kurian – Business Services Operations Research Team      

  • Zanir Pirani, Zishan Pirani – Financial Services Team Decision Making Team             

  • Abhitej Devireddy – Personal Financial Literacy Event 

Elkins

  • Riya Gupta – Hotel and Lodging Management

Kempner

  • Aditya Shah – Business Finance Series 

Ridge Point

  • Zion Alexander – Marketing Management 

  • Connor Hendrie – Marketing Management 

  • Da'Vine Yancy – Hospitality Services 

  • David Yancy – Hospitality Services 

  • Jeffrey Tomy – Accounting Applications 

  • John Vasquez – Stock Market 

  • Kernell Durand – Stock Market 

Travis

  • Anjali Narayanan – Franchise Business Plan 

  • Kais Ali, Mirsab Ali, Mahir Maknojia – Start Up Business Plan 

  • Trisha Gurnani – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product 

  • Tina Tran – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product 

  • The Tiger Shack: Kelly Chang, Jami Spriggs and Cammi Tran – School-Based Enterprise – Food Operations

