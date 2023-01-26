Fort Bend ISD’s enrollment has hit the 80,000 mark for the first time in the district’s history. In a Wednesday news release, the district said the enrollment stands at 80,088.
“This is big news, and we are extremely excited about achieving this goal,” FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said in a news release. “We invite the entire community to celebrate with us and help us keep the momentum going. Fort Bend ISD is one of the best school districts in the state, and we sincerely appreciate all the families who continue to ‘Choose Success’ by enrolling their children in our district.”
The district will celebrate the enrollment milestone by inviting all students and staff to come to school and work in dress code'appropriate ‘80s attire next Thursday, February 2.
Also, at 2 p.m. that day, the district will hold an event for community and district leaders where the 80,000th student will be recognized along with the student’s families.
