Hundreds of Fort Bend ISD students have racked up more than $37,000 in charges for breakfast and lunch, according to district leaders.
The news comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture stopped providing free meals to all students, according to a news release.
During the first years of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal department provided all students free meals, according to the release. Now, the district is again charging students for meals, according to the release.
If a student doesn’t have money in the account, the district will now add a negative balance that parents are responsible for, according to the release.
