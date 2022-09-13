Fort Bend ISD administrators say they’ve long had plans to keep district buildings clean and sanitized in the wake of a student testing positive for monkeypox.
The district’s monkeypox procedures haven’t changed since a Ridge Point High School student tested positive for monkeypox, said Sherry Williams, a spokesperson for the district. But those procedures are robust, she said.
Employees use disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency against monkeypox, Williams said.
The district also employees disinfecting devices to further reduce risk, she said.
Families recently were informed that a student at Ridge Point High School had tested positive for the virus, according to a news release. But district administrators have not provided information about how the student might have contracted the virus.
Epidemiologists are working on contact tracing and will determine possible exposures and notify anyone who might be affected, according to a release.
Cases of monkeypox have been on the rise across the country since health experts identified the first cases earlier this year.
As of Aug. 22, more than 19,962 people had tested positive for the virus and monkeypox has caused more than 53,000 cases across the globe, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection from the monkeypox virus, according to county health officials. The virus spreads through contact with an animal, human or materials contaminated with the virus, typically via broken skin, respiratory tract or mucous membranes, according to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.