Fort Bend ISD is offering free meals to students in Fort Bend and beyond this summer, according to a news release from the district.
The release said students 18 or younger, or students with disabilities up to 21 years old, can receive a free meal whether they are enrolled at an FBISD campus or not. In order to receive a meal, FBISD said students must check in at the front office of the respective campus and stay on campus to eat the meal. Students must be present, the district said, as no meals will be given to adults for students. They do not need to have a student ID on them, but any accompanying adult must have a state-issued ID according to the district.
For more information, visit FBISD’s Child Nutrition Services website at fortbendisd.com/Page/334 or call the department at 218-634-1855.
High Schools
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m., Lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.
Kempner High School (14777 Voss Rd.) – June 13-July 28
Willowridge High School (16301 Chimney Rock Rd.) June 6-Aug. 9; will also be open on Friday, August 5
Middle schools
Dulles Middle School (500 Dulles Ave.) – June 13-30
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.
McAuliffe Middle School (16650 S Post Oak Rd.) – July 12-27
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch from 12:30-1 p.m.
Lake Olympia Middle School (3100 Lake Olympia Pkwy.) – July 18-28
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-noon
Missouri City Middle School (202 Martin Ln.) June 13-July 21
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
Elementary schools
Fleming Elementary (14850 Bissonnet St.) – June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 1-1:30 p.m.
Armstrong Elementary (3440 Independence Blvd., Missouri City, 77459) – June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 12:30-1 p.m.
Burton Elementary (1625 Hunter Green Ln.) – June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 am.; Lunch from 1-1:30 p.m.
Colony Meadows Elementary (4510 Sweetwater Blvd.) – June 13-July 21
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.
Glover Elementary (1510 Columbia Blue Dr.) – June 13-July 21
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m..; Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
Goodman Elementary (1100 W Sycamore Rd.) – June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 12:30-1 p.m.
Holley Elementary (16655 Bissonnet St.) – June 13-July 21
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
Hunters Glen Elementary (695 Independence Blvd.) – June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
Jones Elementary (302 Martin Ln.) – June 6-July 22 (only location open on Fridays)
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
Lantern Lane Elementary (3323 Mission Valley Dr.) - June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 1-1:30 p.m.
Mission Glen Elementary (16053 Mission Glen Dr.) June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 12:30-1 p.m.
Quail Valley Elementary (3500 Quail Village Dr.) June 6-July 28
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.
Ridgemont ELC (5353 Ridgecreek Cir.) – June 13-30
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
Rosa Parks Elementary (19101 Chimney Rock Rd.) – June 13-July 21
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from 12:30-1 p.m.
Schiff Elementary (7400 Discovery Ln.) – June 13-July 21
Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.
Townewest Elementary (13927 Old Richmond Rd. West) – June 13 to July 21
Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; Lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.
