Fort Bend ISD’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Department will offer monthly seminars again this year that will provide mental and physical health resources for families.
The seminars are part of the district’s Whole Child Health Initiative, according to a news release from the district. The seminars will begin on Sept. 21. The hour-long seminars will be virtual and no registration is needed to participate. All seminars begin at 6 p.m.
Among topics covered will be mental health resources available in the district, violence prevention, social media footprint, study habits and test anxiety, optimal study plans for post-high school life, current drug trends, and more according to FBISD.
“Each seminar will focus on a different area of health for students and families and are aligned to the district’s mission to support the mental, behavioral, social, emotional and physical health of all students in FBISD,” the district said.
For more information on upcoming webinars and the specifics of each presentation, visit the district’s Whole Child Health Initiative website at fortbendisd.com/wholechildhealth.
