Fort Bend ISD’s newest elementary school, Sonal Bhuchar Elementary School, is set to open in the fall of 2023. And with it, district administrators are reviewing nearby attendance zones in hopes of keeping any school from becoming overcrowded.
As the district inches closer to Feb. 7, when district officials will present final recommendations to the board of trustees, some parents with students in the district have wondered if the current boundaries make sense.
“We live only 2 minutes from a new school and are zoned to a school 10 minutes away,” said John Strader, a Fort Bend County resident with children who attend district elementary schools.
Strader is hardly the only Fort Bend County resident to question the district’s attendance zones, with impacted families saying they plan to reach out to the district with those concerns ahead of a vote on new boundaries.
“See the building behind the house?” one resident wrote on social media. “Well, it is an elementary. Thus, we have to walk 20 minutes or drive for 5 minutes to get my child to school. Student affairs doesn’t care.”
For all of the questions and critiques that surround boundary rezoning, those tasked with determining which county students will go to which school have a complex task, according to Kwabena Mensah, the district’s chief of schools.
“You’re looking at the number of students projected in an area over a period of time,” Mensah explained. “You want to make sure you’re creating boundaries and spaces, looking over the next 10 years, to make sure the boundaries are going to have enough students in the range.”
District administrators aim for each school to be between 80 to 100 percent utilized during the course of a boundary’s existence, Mensah said.
“We use that as a benchmark and estimate around the number of students projected to live in that zone,” he said.
Other factors further complicate the process, such as man-made boundaries, landmarks and feeder patterns – making sure students filter from elementary schools to middle schools and high schools in alignment, Mensah said.
Because of the way the zones are set up, it is conceivable that some families living on the edge of one zone might find themselves closer to a school in another zone, he said.
“That doesn’t necessarily happen too often,” Mensah said. “But it depends on planning.”
Fort Bend ISD, perhaps more than other districts in the state, has had to adjust quickly in recent years to the explosion of growth in the county. According to one analysis by HireAHelper, Fort Bend County is the second fastest-growing county in the United States. Between 2015 and 2020, the county’s population increased from about 715,000 to nearly 840,000 residents, according to the report.
New developments are springing up across the county to match that demand, and so district officials must take into account where homes might be in the future, not just where they are today, Mensah said.
Despite all the complexities, district leaders are still welcoming feedback about attendance zones, because they recognize it can be a challenging time for families, he said.
“Families feel very connected to that experience,” he said of their current schools. “And we want that. We want them to enjoy that experience.”
Families with students in the district had the chance to fill out a survey about the proposed boundaries, according to Sherry Williams, spokesperson for the district. The deadline to fill out that survey was Jan. 19.
More than 300 people provided feedback to the district, Williams said.
Once administrators present recommendations on Feb. 7, the board of trustees will approve new boundaries on Feb. 14, Mensah said.
Sonal Bhuchar Elementary School, 5503 Thompsons Ferry Road in Missouri City, will be the district’s 53rd elementary school when it opens. It is named after a former member of the board of trustees.
