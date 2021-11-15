Starting earlier this year, advocates in Fort Bend County began calling for a museum to honor the 95 people, known as the Sugar Land 95, who historians said were Black people who were part of a state-convict leasing program to farm sugarcane more than a century ago. Their remains were discovered in 2018.
The museum is still in discussion, but Fort Bend ISD’s Board of Trustees late Tuesday took a step toward establishing a more permanent resting spot for the 95 people by approving a $170,000 contract with a renowned architecture firm to design an outdoor exhibit space and cemetery for the Sugar Land 95.
“I thank you for the help you’re giving the district, bringing peace and healing for something that was pretty painful,” trustee Kristen Davis Malone said to representatives from the design firm. “My hope is through this, we will all be much stronger and more united.”
The district has contracted with MASS Design Group, a Boston-based architectural group that has focused in recent years on museums and exhibits geared toward forgotten aspects of history and racial justice.
The firm garnered honors in recent years for its work on the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. Also informally known as the National Lynching Museum, the facility sitting on a 6-acre site overlooking the Alabama state capitol opened in 2018 and is dedicated to the more than 4,400 victims of racial lynchings across the south, according to a New York Times article about the memorial.
The facility took as its inspiration such renowned architectural feats at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin and the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg, according to the Times.
“We’re dedicated to helping the district realize this project,” said Jha D. Amazi, a senior associate with MASS Design Group.
Several trustees joined Malone in thanking the firm, explaining the area called for something more substantial than the current cemetery outside the district’s James Reese Career and Technical Center in Sugar Land. A journey out to the cemetery today shows a mostly empty field broken up with small, unadorned gravestones bearing simple descriptions like, “Unknown No. 90.”
Beyond the $170,000 allocated for design work, district officials don’t yet know how much it will cost to construct an exhibit for the Sugar Land 95, said Sherry Williams, spokesperson for the district.
Amazi in comments before the board this month laid out an introductory timeline that would include 10 weeks of engagement with the public, including several public meetings, before the group began design work, she said.
Construction crews first found the remains of 95 people in 2018 while doing work on the James Reese Career and Technical Center. Historians have said the people buried there were part of the state's convict-leasing program, which operated during the late 1800s and early 1900s.
