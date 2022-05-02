A Fort Bend ISD teacher credited with initiating the implementation of improved STEM education in the district’s middle schools recently received an award recognizing his contributions.
On Friday, Crockett Middle School teacher Richard Embrick received the Ashley HomeStore Red Apple Award, which recognizes a standout Houston-area educator each month during the school year.
A news release said Embrick began teaching in 2007, with a goal of “presenting students with the STEM teaching philosophy that integrates science, technology, engineering and math into a single, cross-disciplinary program.” In 2013, the release said he created FBISD’s first robotics and engineering course for middle school students.
His STEM program, the release said, has since been implemented at all 14 FBISD middle schools and introduced to thousands of students. Meanwhile, his STEM teams have also competed at the local, regional, and national competitions.
“Mr. Embrick is a wonderful example of how one teacher can be the impetus for encouraging young minds to achieve their untapped capabilities,” said Brittany Graham, partnerships and community specialist for Ashley.
To nominate a deserving teacher, school librarian, counselor or administrator for an Ashley HomeStore Red Apple Award, go to www.khou.com/RedAppleAward.
