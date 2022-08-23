Voters this November will decide whether or not Fort Bend ISD can use extra tax revenues to reduce a $47 million budget shortfall, while also working to increase staff salaries along with a host of other benefits.
The district’s board of trustees late Monday evening gave final approval to placing a voter approval tax rate election, or VATRE, on the November ballot.
If approved, the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate would actually remain the same as it was last year, at $1.21 per $100,000 of valuation, according to the district.
The reason voters need to approve maintaining the tax rate is because, under state law, the district must seek voter approval to institute any tax rate that would increase revenues by more than 2.5 percent of the previous year’s, according to the state.
Because of rising property values across Fort Bend County, maintaining that rate would give the district about $47 million in additional funding, according to a news release.
District leaders plan to use that money to reduce a $47 million deficit, provide funding for new safety measured, increase teachers’ starting salaries up to $60,000 and provide supplemental pay to long-serving employees, according to the district.
This is part of a two-step plan to permanently eliminate the district’s ongoing budget deficit, according to administrators. The district has already reduced its spending by about $15.4 million and plans to make further reductions, according to a news release.
District administrators have blamed the size of the deficit on a combination of spending on new programming, a decline in the number of students attending the district and more.
Essentially, the district spent about $40 million on new programming and had been instituting teacher salary increases to keep pace with the market, but a quickly-growing student population helped make that possible, according to the district.
That all changed with the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
The district saw its first material deficit in the 2021 fiscal year and now the shortfall has grown to be about $49 million, according to the district.
The student enrollment the most recent school year was about 2,100 fewer children than expected, according to the district. District demographers estimated the enrollment would be about 79,700, but the year started with about 77,500 enrolled students, according to the district.
That number increased to about 78,650 by the end of the school year – higher than the pre-pandemic enrollment – but not enough to reach where demographers expected, according to the district.
The board of trustees has approved an almost $768 million budget for the school year, according to documents.
