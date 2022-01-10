A Mission Bend Elementary School student briefly went missing last week when that student was mistakenly assigned to the dismissal group that walked home from school, according to district officials.
Fort Bend ISD officials released little information about the specifics of what happened last week, including how long it took before the student was reunited with parents and how old the student was.
Instead, the district vowed to review dismissal procedures to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen in the future, according to Sherry Williams, spokesperson for the district.
“We are thankful that the student was reunited with parents soon after school ended,” she said.
