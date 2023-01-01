The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host a luncheon event with a panel of local higher education leaders on the creation of successful talent pipelines on January 13 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Fort Bend Chamber, 445 Commerce Green Blvd.
The discussion will be hosted by Education Division Chair, Jim Rice. Panelists will include Dr. Madeline Burillo-Hopkins (Houston Community College Southwest), Beth Johnson (University of Houston Sugar Land and Katy), Louis Mancinas (Texas State Technical College), Betty McCrohan (Wharton County Junior College), and Dr. Jay Neal (University of Houston Sugar Land and Katy). Participants will learn how to collaborate with higher education institutions in order to access workers with the knowledge, skills and abilities that meet employers’ need for a qualified and educated workforce.
The event is $25 for an Individual Member Reservation and $40 for At-the-Door registration. Individuals can register for this event by visiting business.fortbendchamber.com/events. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Karem Garcia at 281-566-2163 or karem@fortbendcc.org.
