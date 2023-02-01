Fort Bend Christian Academy's production of Godspell JR recently won one of nine Outstanding Performance Awards at the Junior Theater Festival held in Atlanta from January 13-15, the student company's first time attending the prestigious event with almost 6,500 attendees.
A group of 20 performers (half theater students and half American Sign Language students) were involved in the ASL shadow production, according to a news release from the school.
"As first timers at the Junior Theater Festival, our goal was to provide an experience for our
students where they could share their passion and talents and create lifelong memories,” FBCA Upper School theater teacher Lana Thompson said in the release.
“We never imagined that our students would be recognized for their unique performance and get to share it on the platform they did. We are beyond proud of our theater and ASL students, and the hard work behind the outreach we do at FBCA," she said.
JTF is the world’s largest celebration of young people performing musical theater. Attendees not only performed in front of professional adjudicators and peers, but they also saw presentations from groups like Disney Theatricals, the Tony-award winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and dozens of other Broadway performers.
“We were excited to have an adjudicator with a connection to deaf culture,” said FBCA fine arts teacher and music director Sarah Patterson. “Jeff Calhoun is a Tony-award winning director/choreographer renowned for Broadway’s Newsies, but also for his work with Deaf West Theater, and bringing Big River, the first ASL-integrated show to a Broadway stage.”
Along with his co-adjudicator, Shay Rodgers, a Houston-based professional director and choreographer, Calhoun remarked that he was impressed with FBCA’s “powerful storytelling, commitment to correct ASL interpretation/presentation, and unique integration of ASL into a performance.”
“Our students at JTF experienced an unparalleled moment to inspire more than 6,000 people with the expressive power of sign language by weaving ASL with musical theater into a seamless moment,” FBCA fine arts director Robert Sanders said. “We are all so proud of them for being a light and living out what it means to be a city on a hill. This was a moment of a lifetime that we will all remember. I am proud of our directors and students for their growth, risk-taking, and dedication to producing an excellent piece of innovative art."
As an Outstanding Performance winner, Godspell JR was featured on the main stage during the Freddie G Awards ceremony, performing the song “Save The People."
“JTF taught me just how powerful theater is and how vital it is that these beautiful stories are accessible to all audiences,” said FBCA junior Katie Volmert, an ASL student in the ensemble. “Everyone deserves to be able to see themselves represented in a way that is authentic to their story. Performing at the festival was one of the most impactful things I have ever done, and I am endlessly grateful for the directors and cast."
Fort Bend Christian students have performed ASL plays for the local deaf community for five years. But this is the first time they tried it with a musical, weaving the translation into their song and dance numbers. The students performed a full production of Godspell JR in November for deaf and hearing-impaired audiences in Sugar Land.
“I can definitely say that participating in JTF was one of the best experiences of my life,” said FBCA senior Christabel Eke, a theater student who portrayed Judas in the show. “Even though our troupe won the outstanding production award with our Godspell performance, which was pretty cool, the most fulfilling part of it all was seeing all the people that we impacted with incorporating sign language into our 15-minute cut.”
Patterson and ASL director Elyse DeBuck were inspired by the story of Godspell JR, comparing its themes of uniting communities through the teachings of Jesus of Christ with that of unity through common language.
“Our goal for attending the festival was to show how ASL and theater can go hand in hand and can produce a beautiful story for both the Deaf and hearing to enjoy. In this show, Jesus' character uses ASL to bring the English and ASL-speaking tribes together as he teaches biblical parables through creative storytelling,” DeBuck said. “’Shadow’ plays typically involve a speaking actor standing behind and actor performing in ASL, providing the voice of the story while the ASL actor delivers the story in sign language. Our storytelling method was different than ASL-interpreted shows, where often the action plays in a conventional voice on stage with interpreters off to the side translating the show.”
Several FBCA individual students brough home additional awards from the convention. Actors Jack Brown (Jesus) and Matthew Schwab (Jesus’ shadow) were awarded All-Star Cast for their performances, while ASL actor and costume design student Katie Breedlove was awarded Technical All-Star and had the opportunity to work backstage with industry technical professionals at the awards ceremony.
"I am beyond thrilled that we were given the opportunity to showcase the beauty and expressiveness of ASL and to bring a new perspective to the musical Godspell,” said junior ASL student Matthew Schwab. “Winning Outstanding Production and All-Star at JTF was a powerful reminder that through the arts, we can break down barriers between the Deaf and hearing communities and create a more inclusive and equitable world.”
“It was not only a moment of pride and achievement for our team, but also a call to action to continue the work of promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the theater industry. This win is a true testament of the power theater has to bring people together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.