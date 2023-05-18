Fort Bend Christian Academy's visual arts students take state championship

Fort Bend Christian Academy's Visual Arts program was recently recognized as the 2023 TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) 5A Art State Champions.
Under the direction of the Director of Fine Arts Robert Sanders, the program has 157 students who participate in the art program at the Upper School level. This year, 35 Upper School Students submitted work for the State Competition. FBCA scored over 313 points, which was 123.5 points more than the second-highest competitor and culminated in the State Championship title.
At the state level, FBCA students have excelled in drawing – black and white and color, communication design, computer rendered art, painting, printmaking, 2D mixed media, photography black and white and color, sculpture, 2D relief, fashion design, textile arts, applied/industrial design, pottery, ceramics, senior portfolio, art history, on-site drawing seek and sketch – black and white and color, and short film (narrative, documentary, animation).
“This year as an Upper School we were charged to 'Be the City on the Hill'," Sanders said in a press release. "We have to start with the hearts and souls of the artist/students. Love your students and anything is possible but if they love you back you have something special. Often I remind our team about a Jim Elliot quote; ‘He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain that which he cannot lose.’
"We balance the journey with the words of Robert Kushner in our visual arts program that states, ‘The idea of forging a new kind of art, about hope, healing, redemption, refuge, while maintaining visual sophistication and intellectual integrity is our growing movement, we want artist to work toward the meaning of the word vanguard,’” Sanders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.