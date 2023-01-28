Fort Bend ISD TOY finalists
Courtesy Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD has announced the finalists in the 2023 District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year program. The FBISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year Judging Committees reviewed all campus entries and selected six elementary finalists and five secondary finalists.  

The 2023 District Elementary TOY Finalists:  

Lindsay Clarke, Pecan Grove Elementary 

Brittany Davila, Barrington Place Elementary 

Nyla Gibson, Lexington Creek Elementary  

Rica Goldyn, Palmer Elementary  

La’Kisha Hawkins, Ridgemont Elementary (not pictured) 

Lindsey Koon, Sugar Mill Elementary

The 2023 District Secondary TOY Finalists: 

Katrina Buchanan, Ferndell Henry Center for Learning 

Rachel Butiko, Hodges Bend Middle School

Jason Finnels, Thornton Middle School

Joi Hughes, Missouri City Middle School  

James Riddick, Dulles High School  

As part of the Teacher of the Year process, each finalist will undergo an interview and observation in their instructional setting. The district will announce the 2023 Elementary and Secondary District Teachers of the Year in April. 

