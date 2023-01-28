Fort Bend ISD has announced the finalists in the 2023 District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year program. The FBISD Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year Judging Committees reviewed all campus entries and selected six elementary finalists and five secondary finalists.
The 2023 District Elementary TOY Finalists:
Lindsay Clarke, Pecan Grove Elementary
Brittany Davila, Barrington Place Elementary
Nyla Gibson, Lexington Creek Elementary
Rica Goldyn, Palmer Elementary
La’Kisha Hawkins, Ridgemont Elementary (not pictured)
Lindsey Koon, Sugar Mill Elementary
The 2023 District Secondary TOY Finalists:
Katrina Buchanan, Ferndell Henry Center for Learning
Rachel Butiko, Hodges Bend Middle School
Jason Finnels, Thornton Middle School
Joi Hughes, Missouri City Middle School
James Riddick, Dulles High School
As part of the Teacher of the Year process, each finalist will undergo an interview and observation in their instructional setting. The district will announce the 2023 Elementary and Secondary District Teachers of the Year in April.
