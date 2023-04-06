Fort Bend ISD on Thursday begins a series of virtual and in-person public Q& sessions for members of the public to directly ask district leadership questions about the proposed $1.2 billion bond proposal that goes before voters on May 6.
The proposal is the largest in the fast-growing district's history, and includes rebuilding older schools, constructing new campuses, and making major repairs at existing campuses, plus replacing older buses and adding a Smart Tag System to allow parents to track bus riders. The bond also includes IT systems and devices, campus security and a natatorium in the southeast area of the district.
The first session will be held Thursday, April 6, from 9-10 a.m. over Facebook live. A second Facebook session will be held on April 25 from 6-7 p.m. In-person Q&A sessions are scheduled for April 18 from 6-7 p.m. at Clements High School, April 19 from 6-7 p.m. at Willowridge High School, and April 24 from 6-7 p.m. at Bush High School.
For full details on the Q&A sessions, visit fortbendisd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.